Fire destroys plastics plant in Henry Co., Tenn. as crews remain on scene

HENRY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency crews remain on scene Saturday after a massive fire destroyed the Sigma Renew 360 facility in Henry, according to Henry County Emergency Management.

The fire broke out Friday around 11:50 a.m. at the plastics manufacturing facility on Mark I Drive. Officials said the building was a total loss.

Sigma Renew 360 is a plastic polyethylene pellet manufacturing facility.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire investigator.

Multiple fire departments continue working Saturday to extinguish hotspots at the scene. Henry Fire Department requested mutual aid from departments across West Tennessee, with agencies throughout Henry County assisting with water tanker shuttle operations.

Officials urged residents to avoid the area because of ongoing emergency vehicle traffic.

Emergency management officials said smoke from the facility is expected to continue for at least 24 hours and could create air quality concerns for sensitive groups, including people with asthma, COPD or heart conditions.

Operations were expected to continue through the night, with additional updates planned as more information becomes available.

Chief Sean Fulcher of the Latham/Dukedom Volunteer Fire Department praised the role volunteer firefighters played in battling the fire. In a statement, Fulcher said departments from across the region responded “without hesitation,” with many firefighters leaving work, family time and sleep behind to help.