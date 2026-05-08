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Major fire erupts at plastics recycling company in Henry Co., Tenn.

Plastics plant fire in Henry Co.
Bibiana Cardoso
Plastics plant fire in Henry Co.
Mark I Drive closed in Henry due to fire at plastics company
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HENRY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Henry Police Department said Mark I Drive is currently shut down between Pioneer Road and Derrington Avenue due to a fire at a plastics recycling and packaging company.

Police asked the public to avoid the area while traveling. Police said there have been no evacuations ordered so far, and no injuries have been reported at this point.

Officials did not immediately release additional details about the fire.

No further information was immediately available.

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