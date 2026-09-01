Henry Co. person dies by suicide after hourslong standoff during welfare check

PARIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — An individual in Henry County died by suicide Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home for a welfare check, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home on Guthrie Road in Paris after the person failed to appear in court Tuesday morning.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with a family member of the person they were looking for. Deputies also found two dead pets that appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies later found the person in the side yard of the property with a handgun. Authorities said the person refused commands to put the gun down, prompting deputies to establish a perimeter and begin negotiations.

After what the sheriff’s office described as “several hours of unsuccessful negotiations,” deputies began approaching the person.

The person then died by suicide, according to the sheriff’s office.