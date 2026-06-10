Henry County man, co-conspirator charged in woman’s death

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to the stabbing death of a Henry County woman, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said special agents began investigating the death of Angela Claxton, 49, on June 5 at the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson. Her body was discovered at a home in the 400 block of Cay Lawrence Road in Buchanan.

During the investigation, authorities identified Kenneth Claxton, 50, and Travis Ryan Jr., 21, as the individuals responsible for her death, according to the TBI.

On Tuesday, TBI agents, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI arrested both men and booked them into the Henry County Jail.

Kenneth Claxton is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Henry County Sheriff's Office Kenneth Claxton

Travis Ryan Jr. is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder.

Henry County Sheriff's Office Travis Ryan

Both men are being held without bond.

The TBI said several agencies assisted in the investigation, including the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, Puryear Police Department, FBI, Kentucky State Police, Murray State University Police Department, the 24th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, the 27th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.