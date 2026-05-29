Paris, Tenn. has turned its courthouse square into a weekend destination

PARIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A small city in West Tennessee has turned its courthouse square into a weekend destination — and the business owners there say collaboration is the key to their success.

Paris has seen steady downtown growth over the past decade, with once-empty storefronts now filled with shops catering to a wide range of visitors.

A Favorite on the Square

Mary Beth Puckett, owner of My Favorite Things, has operated her store in downtown Paris for more than a decade and has watched the transformation firsthand. "My gracious, I've been down here since 2012 and I have seen nothing but growth," Puckett said.

She says customers now travel from well beyond Henry County to spend the day shopping along the square. "We're just south of the border from Murray, Kentucky. We have people from Alabama. We have people from Mississippi. And they all just want to come to Paris for the day," Puckett said.

The variety of shops has been a major factor in drawing those visitors in. "We have a shop for everything. We have men's, women's, children's," Puckett said. "People come here just for the day to spend all day to shop."

Downtown events throughout the year have also helped bring people in, and nearby Kentucky Lake with the recently renovated Paris Landing State Park Lodge adds another draw for fishing and boating enthusiasts.

Collaboration instead of Competition

But Puckett says one of the biggest drivers of downtown Paris's success is something less tangible — the way business owners treat each other. "We all work together. All the gift stores, we support each other. If I don't have something, I know who else downtown does," Puckett said.

That cooperative mindset extends beyond her own store. "We all want Paris to succeed," Puckett said.

Paris-Henry County Chamber Director Caleb Grissom credits the Downtown Paris Association for helping build the momentum.

"Paris-Henry County is so blessed to have such a vibrant, 'Destination Downtown!' We are incredibly thankful for the hard work that the Downtown Paris Association has done over the last several years. Their dedication and vision has truly made an impact on our businesses, residents, and guests," Grissom said.

Tennessee River Jam next weekend

One of the signature events drawing crowds to downtown Paris is the annual Tennessee River Jam. The 2026 edition is set for June 6 in the heart of downtown. The free street festival features live music, local and regional food vendors, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

This year's lineup includes opening act Hoosier Daddy, followed by Old Crow Medicine Show, with GRAMMY-nominated country artist Jamey Johnson closing out the night as the headlining act.

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