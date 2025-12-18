‘A little Christmas magic’: After AES tragedy, Hickman County works to make Christmas brighter for kids

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — With prices continuing to climb, Christmas looks a little different for many families this year. In Hickman County, local leaders and faith groups are working together to make sure every child still has a present to open.

For the fourth year, Bon Aqua United Methodist Church is hosting a holiday toy drive, an effort organizers said comes at a critical time for the community following the devastating AES explosion earlier this year that killed more than a dozen people.

Organizers said the event is about more than toys — it’s about restoring hope.

Rows of donated toys fill the church each year, ranging from stocking stuffers to art supplies and games designed to meet the needs of children of all abilities.

Rev. Jim Melrose said the toys are donated through GraceWorks, which works closely with First United Methodist Church in Franklin to help distribute them to families in need.

“We just want to make sure if there’s a child in need that we can help — that’s what we’re doing,” Melrose said.

The toy drive is a partnership involving churches, county leadership and local law enforcement, including the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office.

“To see a young boy or girl getting a present, it just brings a smile to their face,” Sheriff Jason Craft said. “That’s why we do what we do — it’s for our community.”

While the event has become an annual tradition, organizers said this year carries extra weight following the AES tragedy.

“It affected everybody’s community tremendously, and it’s something we’ll have to work through for a long time,” Sheriff Craft said. Hickman County Mayor Jim Bates said community efforts like the toy drive can help families begin to heal.

“That explosion was very devastating to this county as well as Humphreys,” Mayor Bates said. “But to bring a little Christmas spirit and Christmas magic back to the folks of the county is beyond words.”

Leaders said the goal is to remind families that even during difficult times, they are not alone.

“No matter how tough it gets, no matter how beat down you feel, there are people who want to be there to support you and lift you up,” Rev. Melrose said.

The toy giveaway is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bon Aqua United Methodist Church. The event is open to any family in need, and no identification is required.

