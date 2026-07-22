Hickman County deputies searching for 2 men wanted for attempted homicide

HICKMAN CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The Hickman County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in searching for two men who are wanted for attempted homicide.

Nicholas Ledford and David Roberts were last seen driving the maroon Dodge pickup truck with front-end damage in the Hidden Valley area on Tuesday.

Hickman County Sheriff's Office

The Hickman County Sheriff's Office says not to approach them if you see them. If you see them or have any information you can provide, call Hickman County Dispatch at 931-729-5146