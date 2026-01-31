Hickman County family continues stocking Blessing Box despite winter storm hardships

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Despite losing power and facing their own struggles during the recent winter storm, a Hickman County family is continuing to help their neighbors by keeping a community "Blessing Box" stocked with food.

Mary Bailey, her father Kent, a retired United Methodist pastor, and their dog Ross briefly retreated to another community that had power, but returned Friday to their cold, powerless home to maintain the blessing box at East Hickman United Methodist Church. The small wooden box allows community members to take or leave nonperishable food items without questions asked.

"It's very sad and heartbreaking here in Hickman County," Bailey said, standing in her frigid house with ice still coating the trees and power lines down in her backyard. "You're cold constantly. And you can tell it's cold in this house."

The winter storm created a perfect storm of challenges for the blessing box ministry. While demand increased significantly, the Bailey family's ability to restock diminished as their own groceries spoiled without power. "The more we put in, the more it went out," Bailey said. "Unfortunately for us, we were in need. Our groceries are going bad."

Despite their own hardships, the family hasn't stopped their community service efforts. "If that means I have to spend extra, take extra out of my savings account to help people in this community, I'm willing to do so," Bailey said.

The blessing boxes, which can be found throughout Middle Tennessee, including at East Hickman Elementary School and Bon Aqua United Methodist Church, provide a judgment-free way for people to access food assistance. "We also really love putting in pasta, pasta sauces. Those are easy quick meals," Bailey said. "Know that we're not judging you if you're coming through multiple times a day, we don't care. We love you and we know this helps to bring the love to you and this community."

Bailey emphasized that the boxes serve hardworking community members who are simply trying to make ends meet during difficult economic times. "It's a way people can get food without feeling like they're being judged. We don't judge you. We know you are struggling. We know the economy is struggling," Bailey said.

The family encourages others to support blessing boxes in their own communities. "We've just got to find that small bit of hope that we know we're going to get through this as Middle Tennesseans," Bailey said.

Bailey notes that because the blessing boxes are small, if someone finds one that's already full, they should try to find another nearby location. Some communities have created Facebook pages to mark where blessing boxes are located.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.