'It's ok to question God:' Faith leaders offer support to those mourning victims in explosives factory blast

HICKMAN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sixteen people, ranging in age from 21 to 60, died after an Oct. 10 incident at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant, leaving families and neighbors in two tight-knit counties grappling with sudden loss.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said it is using rapid DNA testing to help speed the process of identifying the victims. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency cautioned that the investigation will be slow and thorough because of debris, hazardous materials and the need to protect investigators and first responders.

"It has been a rough ride so far," the Rev. Niles Worsham of Centerville United Methodist Church said. "I have seen sheriffs who are not only physically involved but emotionally involved. I have seen a lot of tears from people I did not expect to see crying."

Chaplains and local pastors are working with families to offer comfort, support and prayer as both counties continue searching for answers about what happened.

Grief counselors have been brought in and area churches are offering counseling services.

"We have families suffering. We have friends and loved ones suffering. Emergency responders are suffering," the Rev. Worsham said.

He urged people to be patient with one another during the long process of grieving and recovery.

"It is ok to question God and to be angry," he said. "We do not always understand God’s ways in this world. At times we have to sit back and let God do what God is going to do and have faith that what God is doing is right."

Rev. Worsham said the road to healing could take years. "My prayer for them is that they will rely on God and remain patient through this," he said.

He encouraged residents to offer small acts of kindness when they encounter grieving people or pass memorials.

"Knowing someone is there for you means the world in these situations," he said.

Officials continue to work at the site and to notify families.

Local leaders asked residents to allow space for search and recovery efforts to continue and to respect the privacy of those who are mourning.

