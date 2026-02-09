Veteran-led nonprofit helps Middle Tennessee residents clean up after winter storm

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cleanup efforts are still underway across parts of Middle Tennessee following last month’s winter storm, and for some neighbors, the damage left behind is simply too much to handle alone.

In Hickman County, a veteran-led nonprofit stepped in to help residents clear debris and begin the long recovery process. On Monday, volunteers with Team Rubicon worked to remove fallen trees and limbs that came down under the weight of ice.

84-year-old Joy Hutchison says in her 63 years living in Hickman County, she has never seen destruction like this.

There's a massive tree uprooted on her property, barely missing her home. Hutchison said while she’s grateful no one was hurt, cleaning up the damage on her own is impossible.

“I can pick up sticks like I did this morning, but I thought, ‘Lord have mercy, there’s so many sticks," she said.

When Team Rubicon volunteers knocked on her door offering help, Hutchison said the moment was overwhelming.

“I’m blessed,” she said.

Team Rubicon is a nonprofit organization made up of veterans and civilian volunteers from across the the US and Canada. Gaf Awan, a strike team lead with the organization, said their work goes beyond simple cleanup.

Awan said one of the biggest dangers after storms like this is what homeowners can’t always see—large branches still hanging overhead, known as “widowmakers.”

“Lots of widowmakers — branches hanging in trees that could come down any day like a spear,” Awan said. “So we like to get rid of all the widowmakers.”

Volunteers are removing storm debris and hazardous tree limbs at no cost to homeowners, something Awan said can be financially out of reach for many families.

“For them to call a professional arborist, it’s brutally expensive,” he said. “One tree can cost over a thousand dollars to cut down, and most people can’t afford that.”

Hutchison said she’s grateful for the volunteers and for the sense of relief their help brings.

“They leave their home to come here to help people who need it,” she said.

Looking ahead, Hutchison said she already has a plan to help prevent this kind of damage in the future.

“I think I’m going to have all my trees cut down,” she said.

Volunteers with Team Rubicon plan to remain in Hickman County for several more days to assist with cleanup efforts. The organization currently has seven teams deployed across Tennessee, helping in some of the hardest-hit areas.

This story was reported by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.