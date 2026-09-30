Juvenile charged with homicide after 22-year-old shot and killed in Tenn.

ERIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Houston County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents began investigating Tuesday at the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch after a shooting in the 2000 block of Clay Tomlinson Road in Erin.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates a juvenile became involved in an altercation with 22-year-old Ezekiel Ochoa.

For reasons that remain under investigation, TBI said the situation escalated. Agents said evidence collected during the investigation suggests the juvenile shot and killed Ochoa.

Agents obtained a juvenile petition charging the juvenile with one count of criminal homicide.

The juvenile is being held in juvenile detention pending a hearing.