$3 million in penalties issued to AES following six-month TOSHA investigation

HUMPHREYS CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has concluded its investigation into the AES explosion that took place October 10, 2025.
TOSHA issued the following citations and penalties against AES.
- Willful: 59 violations — $3,000,000
- Serious: 32 violations — $93,300
- Repeat-Serious: 4 violations — $39,200
- Other-than-Serious: 5 violations — $1,400
Total Assessed Penalty: $3,133,900
RELATED: Remembering 2025: 16 lives lost in Tennessee explosives plant blast
This investigation process evaluated violations of occupational safety and health standards, not what caused a workplace accident or who is at fault.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
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