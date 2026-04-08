Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeHumphreys County

Actions

$3 million in penalties issued to AES following six-month TOSHA investigation

AES
WTVF
A makeshift memorial for the 16 victims of the AES explosion has been placed in front of the AES sign in Hickman County.
AES
Posted

HUMPHREYS CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has concluded its investigation into the AES explosion that took place October 10, 2025.

TOSHA issued the following citations and penalties against AES.

  • Willful: 59 violations — $3,000,000
  • Serious: 32 violations — $93,300
  • Repeat-Serious: 4 violations — $39,200
  • Other-than-Serious: 5 violations — $1,400

Total Assessed Penalty: $3,133,900

RELATED: Remembering 2025: 16 lives lost in Tennessee explosives plant blast

This investigation process evaluated violations of occupational safety and health standards, not what caused a workplace accident or who is at fault.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.