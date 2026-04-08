$3 million in penalties issued to AES following six-month TOSHA investigation

HUMPHREYS CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has concluded its investigation into the AES explosion that took place October 10, 2025.

TOSHA issued the following citations and penalties against AES.



Willful: 59 violations — $3,000,000

Serious: 32 violations — $93,300

Repeat-Serious: 4 violations — $39,200

Other-than-Serious: 5 violations — $1,400

Total Assessed Penalty: $3,133,900

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This investigation process evaluated violations of occupational safety and health standards, not what caused a workplace accident or who is at fault.

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