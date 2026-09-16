4 students suffer minor injuries after log truck hits Humphreys Co. school bus

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four students suffered minor injuries Wednesday after a school bus was hit from behind by a log truck in Humphreys County.
Sheriff Chris Davis said the crash happened as the school bus was making a turn near Highway 231 and Mt. Zion Road.
Davis said the log truck struck the bus from behind.
Four students suffered minor injuries, but their parents declined emergency medical transport.
First responders were on the scene of the crash Wednesday evening.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.
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September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”
- Rhori Johnston