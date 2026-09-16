4 students suffer minor injuries after log truck hits Humphreys Co. school bus

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four students suffered minor injuries Wednesday after a school bus was hit from behind by a log truck in Humphreys County.

Sheriff Chris Davis said the crash happened as the school bus was making a turn near Highway 231 and Mt. Zion Road.

Davis said the log truck struck the bus from behind.

Four students suffered minor injuries, but their parents declined emergency medical transport.

First responders were on the scene of the crash Wednesday evening.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.