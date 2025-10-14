Community rallies to feed first responders for free after fatal explosion in Tennessee

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Humphreys County, neighbors are stepping up to support first responders following the recent tragedy at Accurate Energetic Systems (AES), proving that in tight-knit communities, helping others isn't just a gesture — it's a way of life.

"Everybody knows everybody," said Jeff Hernandez, who owns Handheld Food Truck.

When tragedy strikes, locals like Hernandez and his team are quick to respond. Hernandez spent Tuesday offering free meals to any first responders who needed them.

"Because of the tragedy that happened at AES, if any of the first responders, anything like that were hungry, swing on by the truck, we'll feed 'em, no charge whatsoever," Hernandez said.

The food truck serves burritos, nachos and other items. For Hernandez, this effort hits close to home. He tells NewsChannel 5 his crew has brought the food truck to AES in the past to serve workers there.

"We went out to AES a few times to set up and to feed them, and when you know the people that are out there or you get to know the people out there, because it's a smaller community, and you have fed them, you know it kind of hits close to home," Hernandez said.

The support extends beyond just one business owner. Throughout Hickman and Humphreys counties, residents are rallying to help first responders with whatever they need.

"You know if anybody is in need of anything, make a post," Hernandez added. "You know, you're going to have all kinds of people come out and say I got you."

Janet Lemons, who owns Ross Farms, has been part of the community support effort.

"Oh, huge," she said. "I've never seen anything like the people in this community."

Lemons says she has helped raise more than $1,000 and has found other ways to support first responders, including providing drinks beyond water.

"Cokes. Caffeine drinks. They were tired of water," she said.

While this community has experienced heartbreak, residents say they won't be defined by tragedy. Instead, they'll be known for how they come together to support one another.

