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Full westbound closure on I-40 in Humphreys County due to semi crash

Road Closure
Scripps
A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
Road Closure
Posted

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A full westbound closure is in place on I-40 in Humphreys County.

This is due to a crash involving a semi and a cable barrier. The crash happened at milemarker 136 and there is now a closure of the left lane at milemarker 143 near the Buffalo River.

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