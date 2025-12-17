'My heart is still full of emotion:' Sheriff opens up 2 months after Tenn. explosion killed 16

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — For two months, 16 families have been living without their loved ones, killed after a powerful explosion at their job site in Humphreys and Hickman Counties.

Agencies from across the country descended on Accurate Energetic Systems, and Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis became the face of the response. NewsChannel 5's Amanda Roberts sat down with him and found his most important takeaway was an even stronger love for these families and his community.

Nearly 20 years as sheriff, Davis' successes and heartbreak adorn his office shelves and walls. He hands over what he believes sets him apart — a small recorder from his narcotics days and something else.

"That's probably not on a lot of the other ones, and that's my cell phone number," Davis said.

It's a number to connection and care. Davis says it's a lesson he believes he, his department, and the community learned through the 2021 Waverly floods.

"The devastation we went through then, did it change me emotionally? Yes. Did it help me prepare for things like AES? Absolutely. Is my cup still full of emotion? Yes," Davis said.

On October 10, he remembers the explosion, the immediate action and investigation.

"I said what do we got? He says we have a lot of people missing," Davis said.

But while the response was swift, what also slowly unfolded were grief and helplessness too.

"We can't go no further, we have to secure this and we have drones," Davis said. "Man, that was an extremely hard period of time. That was the hard part — having to exhibit restraint, knowing there are people who need your help. Absolutely, that was the hard part."

"That's one of the things I look at and remember so vividly was sitting down and having a talk with some of those families," Davis said.

The weeks of press conferences and investigations saw him feel that grief freely and out in the open, and those across the world felt it with him.

"I don't feel it makes me a weaker person, but it tells people I care and shows people my heart a bit," Davis said.

"I never dreamed someone would take the time from New Zealand or wherever across the world to send us emails," Davis said.

His heart stays close to home, pledging to protect his rural county with care and compassion.

After the investigation at the site closed, Davis said there were still two souls whose remains were unidentified. He said that work still continues in labs off-site.

He said they will critically review their response as law enforcement and investigators in the new year. As for his future plans, he said he plans to run for re-election, believing he still has work to do.

