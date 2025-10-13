Nashville chefs join relief groups to aid families of explosion victims

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Organizations like World Central Kitchen are partnering with Nashville chefs to provide hot meals for grieving families in Humphreys and Hickman counties.

At Compassion Church just outside Waverly, volunteers are serving meals to families of victims.

"Food should be about community. Food should be about healing," said Obed Vallejo from Maiz De La Vida.

World Central Kitchen collaborates with restaurants and chefs from the area, including Nashville, to ensure communities are well-fed during times of crisis.

"I mean the last thing you think of when you are in a fight or flight, if you're grieving or mourning, is you may even forget to eat," said Dani McGinnis from World Central Kitchen.

The organization responds to community needs by showing up where help is most needed.

"We just show up in a time of need and the community really reaches out and lets us know exactly where we should focus our energy," McGinnis said.

Maiz De La Vida traveled from Nashville specifically to help families affected by the tragedy.

Local church leadership emphasized their commitment to helping everyone in the community, regardless of background.

"It means a lot to these people because you can't fix what they're going through but it's awesome to know that somebody cares when you're going through something like this," said Garrette Milliken from Compassion Church.

"Everybody in this town is hurting and we're just trying to help people where they are," he added.

McGinnis said World Central Kitchen plans to remain in the area as long as there is a need in the community.

I'm looking to continue sharing stories of hope and the community supporting each other during this time. If you have a story you'd like to share, e-mail Austin.Pollack@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.