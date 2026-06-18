Old-school sirens: A sound of the past now saving lives today

GAINESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — We hear all the time about modern technology improving our severe weather coverage.

And that's great.

But one thing hasn't changed much — warning sirens.

And some old-school sirens are being brought back to service.

A relic of the past sat silent in the courthouse clock tower on the town square in Gainesboro for nearly 50 years.

The whole building's aged and now will be refurbished, and that includes the old early warning system.

"The clock tower was built in 1927 and reaching it's 100 anniversary, and the siren is a part of it, so might as well fix the whole thing."

Ethan Leonard was part of the crew tasked with repairing the siren which had been out of service since the early 1980s.

It is believed to be one of only three of it's type in the country... and the only one now operational.

What does this siren sound like?

"The sound of the siren is compared to what you see on the front of a fire truck, called a federal que. It is a motorized siren and as the veins pass by they create turbulence in the air which creates the sound."

Next time there's a severe storm rolling into town, folks will hear the roar of this new siren.

"It is very neat to see this back in action as part of emergency service and as an electrical contractor... seeing this come back to life to potentially saving a life is huge," said Leonard.

It's a siren most everyone will hear. A sound from the past still making noise today.

W.S. Darley and Company out of Chicago introduced these sirens in the late 1920s as fire truck alarms.

But they were later adapted as municipal tornado and community warning sirens.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com