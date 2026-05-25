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Fire under control after structure fire in Lawrence Co.

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted

LAWRENCE CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Lawrence County Fire Rescue said crews responded around 2:45 p.m. Monday to a reported structure fire in the New Prospect Fire district in Lawrence County, where additional buildings were considered at risk.

In an update posted at 3:03 p.m., incident commanders confirmed the fire was under control.

Earlier updates from crews on scene described the incident as a “working fire.”

No additional details about the cause of the fire had been released as of Monday afternoon.

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