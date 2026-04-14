All lanes reopen on I-65 after crash; diesel spill cleanup continues

UPDATE (2:15 p.m.): All lanes have reopened on Interstate 65. Crews remain on scene conducting hazmat cleanup for a diesel spill along the right shoulder.
_____________________
Southbound Interstate 65 is closed at Exit 6 as crews respond to a crash near mile marker 2.3, according to THP Lawrenceburg.
Troopers said traffic is being cleared out from the 6-mile marker. Drivers traveling southbound are being detoured at Exit 6.
Officials said they will provide an update when the interstate reopens.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp