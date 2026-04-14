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All lanes reopen on I-65 after crash; diesel spill cleanup continues

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THPLawrenceburg
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Posted
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UPDATE (2:15 p.m.): All lanes have reopened on Interstate 65. Crews remain on scene conducting hazmat cleanup for a diesel spill along the right shoulder.
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Southbound Interstate 65 is closed at Exit 6 as crews respond to a crash near mile marker 2.3, according to THP Lawrenceburg.

Troopers said traffic is being cleared out from the 6-mile marker. Drivers traveling southbound are being detoured at Exit 6.

Officials said they will provide an update when the interstate reopens.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

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