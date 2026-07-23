‘She showed us what healing could look like:' Billie the elephant dies at 64

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WTVF) — After decades performing in circuses, 13 years living alone in a 20’ x 20’ indoor stall and arriving at a Tennessee sanctuary still wearing an ankle chain, Billie learned to trust again, formed close friendships and spent her final 20 years exploring forests, swimming in ponds and living on her own terms.

The Elephant Sanctuary Billie

The 64-year-old Asian elephant was humanely euthanized Monday, July 20, after a progressive decline caused by advanced musculoskeletal disease, The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee announced Thursday.

The sanctuary said arthritis had made it increasingly difficult for Billie to move comfortably and get the rest she needed. Her condition continued to worsen despite treatment, medication changes and specialized care.

Her care team determined that her pain could no longer be managed and that euthanasia was the most compassionate choice.

A necropsy found signs of severe age-related musculoskeletal disease, according to the sanctuary. Additional testing is underway at the University of Georgia Veterinary School.

Born in India in 1962, Billie is believed to have been captured from the wild, separated from her family and brought to the United States.

After briefly living at a zoo, she spent more than two decades performing in circuses before being removed from public exhibition in 1993.

She then spent 13 years alone in a 20’ x 20’ indoor stall at the circus’s winter quarters outside Chicago.

Billie was among 11 elephants transferred to The Elephant Sanctuary in 2006 following the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s prosecution of their owners for Animal Welfare Act violations involving inadequate care and mistreatment.

She was 44 when she arrived and became the sanctuary’s 21st resident.

The sanctuary said Billie arrived wearing an ankle chain she would not allow anyone to remove. After nearly five years of patient, trust-based care, she allowed caregivers to take it off — what the sanctuary described as “the final physical reminder of her previous life.”

The Elephant Sanctuary Billie has her ankle chain removed after nearly five years at The Elephant Sanctuary.

That milestone was told in investigative reporter Carol Bradley’s nonfiction book, “Last Chain on Billie: How One Extraordinary Elephant Escaped the Big Top.”

The sanctuary said Billie was “initially fearful and uncertain in her new surroundings” but “gradually grew more confident.” She formed close relationships with fellow Asian elephants Liz and Frieda. According to the sanctuary’s website, the three became known as the “trio” and were rarely seen apart. Billie would often trumpet to bring them back together after even a brief separation.

The Elephant Sanctuary Billie with fellow Asian elephants Frieda and Liz at The Elephant Sanctuary.

“Billie was always precious and incredibly brave,” said Kelly Mameli, elephant care training manager. “She arrived with every reason to distrust the world, yet over time she showed us what healing could look like.”

Mameli said caregivers watched Billie’s confidence grow as she explored the habitat, formed friendships, swam in her favorite pond and “slowly learned that she was safe.”

The Elephant Sanctuary Billie swims in a pond at The Elephant Sanctuary.

“Watching Billie choose joy again after everything she had experienced is something I will never forget,” Mameli said.

The sanctuary said elephants Ronnie and Debbie were given time with Billie after her death. Care staff later saw "Debbie resting beside Billie while Ronnie stood nearby."

Billie was laid to rest at the Sanctuary Overlook, near the resting places of her longtime companions Liz and Frieda.

“Although Billie lived many different lives, it is her final twenty years that best tell her story,” the sanctuary said, describing those years as a life shaped by trust, care, companionship and “the opportunity to simply be an elephant.”

The Elephant Sanctuary Billie near Minnie’s Pond at The Elephant Sanctuary.

The 3,060-acre sanctuary in Hohenwald is currently home to 11 elephants.