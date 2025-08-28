Tennessee community rallies to remember high school senior killed in crash

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Lewis County community came together to honor the life of Lewis County High School senior Everett Bates, who died in a car accident over the weekend.

Family and friends gathered for his funeral service, surrounding the Bates family with love and support. Outside the church, the sound of roaring engines filled the air — a tribute that those closest to Everett say he would have cherished.

“He would love it. He would love it for sure. The community of it all and the togetherness of it all,” Everett’s uncle, Rob Inman, said.

Inman said Everett had been picking up his girlfriend and heading to church when the accident happened.

The show of support included a lineup of cars and motorcycles, vehicles Everett was passionate about.

“Everett really liked Mustangs, hot rods, old cars and stuff,” said Jeff Mullins, a Lewis County resident who organized the tribute.

Mullins said organizing the event was personal. Years ago, the community rallied for him after he broke his neck and was paralyzed.

“No matter what it is, the whole community comes together to support whoever needs help with anything,” Mullins said. “I broke my neck and was paralyzed and the community came together to support me.”

Now, he said, it is his mission to return that kindness — especially for the Bates family.

Everett was known for his drive and many talents.

“He learned to play guitar by himself just watching YouTube videos. He drag raced. He was into jump and run racing,” Mullins said.

For the Bates family, the cars and the crowd were more than a tribute.

“To lay somebody you love to rest is tough for everybody when it’s unexpected, but the outpouring of support makes it maybe a little better,” Inman said.

This week, another former Lewis County Schools student was also killed in a car crash. The district said classes will continue tomorrow but the day will focus less on academics and more on connection and compassion. Counselors will be available at the high school to support students and staff.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.