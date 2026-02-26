Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17-year-old Fernando Mejia convicted of 1st Degree Murder in the death of Trinity Bostic

Submitted to WTVF
Trinity Bostic, 17, died outside of Hendersonville, Tenn., and another 17-year-old is charged with her death.
MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A jury in Sumner County has convicted 17-year-old Fernando Mejia of 1st Degree Murder in the death of 17-year-old Trinity Bostic.

Bostic was reported missing in June 2024 in Macon County. Her remains were found in July by a TDOT worker in Hendersonville.

On July 4, an autopsy found that she had been shot in the head.

After she was identified, cellphone records linked her with the phone number of Mejia.

Following a search warrant for Mejia's phone records, it was found that the devices met up at around 2:30 p.m. on June 29 and traveled the same routes until just before 11 p.m.

Mejia's vehicle was also captured on several license plate readers throughout Hendersonville.

After a search of Mejia's residence officials found a .9mm loaded magazine and a black bag containing her belongings.

Mejia receives an automatic life sentence.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com.

