Donoho Hotel workers face uncertain holidays after devastating fire

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Workers at the historic Donoho Hotel in Red Boiling Springs are scrambling to find new sources of income after a devastating fire earlier this month destroyed the beloved establishment, leaving employees without the holiday paychecks they were counting on.

The fire reduced the Macon County landmark to charred remains, forcing staff members who had planned to work through the busy holiday season to seek alternative employment during what is typically their most lucrative time of year.

"It kind of broke my heart. I just started crying. I didn't know what to feel. There was a piece of me that was gone already gone," said head cook Christy Biggs.

Biggs fondly remembers the controlled chaos of the hotel's kitchen during peak season.

"It was hectic but nothing we couldn't handle. We always enjoyed it," Biggs said.

The timing of the fire proved particularly devastating for workers who depend on holiday income. Biggs noted that the hotel was scheduled to serve 247 guests the day after Thanksgiving.

"I hate so bad they didn't get to come and eat. I hate the girls didn't get to work because I know a lot of girls were depending on that for holidays," Biggs said.

In response to the workers' plight, a friend of the Donoho organized a fundraiser to help support the displaced employees during the holiday season.

"This time of year is hard. If you have a job and if things aren't crazy and messed up," Biggs said. "I think it will help us."

While Biggs is filling her calendar with other shifts at different establishments, she said she would return to the Donoho if given the opportunity.

"It was just a sad thing it was, but hopefully a good thing will come out of it," Biggs said.

Groundskeeper Travis Rose, who was one of three people who escaped the burning hotel that morning, also expressed his attachment to the establishment despite losing personal belongings in the fire.

"It was just smoke commotion and fire alarms going off," Rose said, describing the morning of the fire.

Rose lost most of his possessions in the blaze.

"I had basically everything I cared about most in that room," Rose said.

Despite the losses, Rose maintains a positive outlook for the holiday season.

"It'll be a smaller Christmas this year but it'll be all right," Rose said.

Both workers expressed gratitude for their time at the Donoho and remain hopeful about what may emerge from the tragedy. The community fundraiser continues to accept donations to help support the displaced workers during the holiday season.

