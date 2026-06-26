Macon County authorities investigate double murder, attempted suicide

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities in Macon County Tennessee, are investigating a double homicide on Friday morning.

We're told the sheriff believes this was a domestic situation that led to a double murder and then attempted suicide.

Two females were shot and killed on Scottsville Road outside of Lafayette city limits. We are still working to confirm their ages.

A third person, a man, was Lifeflighted with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No names have been released at this time.

The District Attorney says they have called in the TBI to investigate.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence, and only one lane of the road was open when News Channel 5 crews were there around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.

We are waiting for more information to be released soon as the investigation continues.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.