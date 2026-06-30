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Small plane crashes during takeoff in Macon Co.; 1 person has minor injuries

1 person has minor injuries after Macon County plane crash
WTVF
1 person has minor injuries after Macon County plane crash
Posted

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A small plane crashed during takeoff in Macon County on Tuesday evening, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff said the aircraft went down shortly after takeoff with three people on board.

One person suffered minor injuries, while the other two occupants were not seriously hurt.

Officials said there was no fire or explosion following the crash. First responders arrived quickly and the scene remains active.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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