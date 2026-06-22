17-year-old racer dies in Tenn. after accident at Duck River Raceway Park

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Middle Tennessee community is mourning the loss of 17-year-old racer Bentlee Potts after a crash Saturday night at Duck River Raceway Park.

In a social media post, Potts' mother, Ashlee Howell, said her son was racing when "a tragic accident occurred."

"His car flipped, and our sweet boy did not survive," Howell wrote.

Duck River Raceway Park called the loss one that "none of us will ever forget."

Track owners Russell and Angie said Potts was more than just a racer.

"He was part of our racing family," they wrote. "He had a passion for the sport and a love for being at the racetrack."

Potts was also a student at Santa Fe School and a member of the Class of 2027. In a statement, the school said his "smile, personality, and enthusiasm touched the lives of many."

School officials said students and staff looked forward to hearing Potts share NASCAR updates during morning announcements and said his presence will be missed throughout the school.

Howell also asked for prayers for Potts' sister, Mayce, and the rest of the family.

"Our hearts are shattered beyond anything I can describe," Howell wrote. "Bentlee was loved by so many, and the pain of losing him is unimaginable."

The raceway and school both asked the community to keep Potts' family, friends and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.

A GoFundMe has been launched to support Potts' family.

Here's the full statement from Duck River Raceway Park:

Last night is something that none of us will ever forget.



I’ve struggled all day trying to find the right words to make this post. The truth is, there really aren’t any. It’s taken me a while because this one shook me to the core. As a father, a racer, and someone who considers this racing community family, it’s hard to process the loss of a 17-year-old young man with his whole life ahead of him.



With a heavy heart, we share the loss of Bentlee Potts following a tragic accident at Duck River Raceway Park.

We know there are risks when we strap into a race car, but that doesn’t make it any easier when tragedy strikes. Last night changed a lot of lives forever.

Bentlee wasn’t just another racer who came through our gates. He was part of our racing family. He had a passion for the sport and a love for being at the racetrack. Seeing the hurt across our pits, grandstands, last night and the community today shows just how many people cared.

Angie and I want Bentlee’s family to know that our hearts are broken, No one can prepare you for something like this. We have prayed for you, cried with you, and will continue to stand beside you in the difficult days ahead.



I also want to thank everyone who reached out, offered prayers, and supported one another. In moments like these, we’re reminded that racing is more than a sport,it’s a family.

Please keep the family, Bentlee’s friends, and everyone affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers. Hug your kids, hug your parents, hug the people you love, because tomorrow is never promised.



Rest easy, Bentlee. You will always be part of the Duck River Raceway family, and you will never be forgotten.

Russell & Angie

Duck River Raceway Family

