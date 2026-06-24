Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop opens in Cornersville with week-long celebration

Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop opens Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in Cornersville, kicking off a week-long grand opening celebration on Exit 22 off I-65.

Located about an hour south of Nashville and an hour northwest of Huntsville, the stop is designed as a destination for travelers, professional drivers and families looking to rest, refuel and explore.

Guests on opening day can expect food samples from DLY BBQ, tastings of Dolly’s new “Cup of Ambition” coffee, live music and giveaways.

The celebration continues through July 3 with daily live music and special events, including “Dollyoke,” themed performances and a community finale featuring fireworks and family activities.

Inside, visitors will find a sit-down restaurant and cafe, BBQ, shopping and a tour bus photo experience inspired by Dolly Parton’s life on the road. The property also features a mural honoring Cornersville.

The project is a partnership between Dolly Parton, her manager Danny Nozell, and Tennessean Travel Stop owner Gregory Sachs.

Live music is at the heart of Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop, and the stage belongs to Tennessee talent. Local musicians and bands interested in being considered for booking throughout the year are encouraged to submit their information here.

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