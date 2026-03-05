Fire destroys family’s dream restaurant in Middle Tenn., but community support grows

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Opening a restaurant often takes years of sacrifice, long hours and financial risk. For Angel and Crystal Luecke, turning that dream into reality felt like the greatest accomplishment of their lives — until a fire destroyed it.

The mother-and-daughter team opened Mothers Italiano, an Italian restaurant in Chapel Hill, after building a reputation in the area with their Mothers Subs food truck.

“Our hearts wanted to do an Italian restaurant — get bigger and better and give back to the community,” Angel Luecke said.

Turning that dream into reality wasn’t easy.

The family started from scratch, working with the building’s owner to transform the space into their restaurant.

“He did a buildout for us — drywall, dropped ceiling — helped build kitchen walls, floors and everything else,” Luecke said.

After several months of work, Mothers Italiano quickly became a favorite in the Chapel Hill community.

But on Monday, that dream went up in flames.

Witnesses nearby described the sound of windows shattering as firefighters responded to the blaze.

Inside the restaurant were handcrafted pieces the family built themselves. In a matter of minutes, everything they had worked years to build was destroyed.

“Financially we’re into this business about $100,000, and every day we’re closed we lose money,” Luecke said.

Recovering from the loss will be an uphill battle. The family said they were in between insurance carriers when the fire happened.

“Unfortunately, due to us trying to survive, which was extremely hard, we were in between insurance carriers and one we could afford better,” Luecke said.

Despite the devastation, the Lueckes said they’re grateful for the community that supported their restaurant.

“Thank you for coming in, and we did appreciate every customer that walked through that door,” Luecke said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

With the restaurant closed, a community member has started a fundraiser to help employees who are now out of work.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.