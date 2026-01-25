I-65 southbound closed in Marshall County after semis stall on hill

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Marshall County are closed at mile marker 29 after multiple semi trucks became stopped and were unable to travel up a hill.
Officials said wreckers and salt trucks are en route to assist.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
