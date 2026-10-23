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Brush fire that threatened multiple homes in Maury Co. now under control

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Michael Woodward/WTKR
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MAURY CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): The Maury County Fire Department says the brush fire is now under control.
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Fire crews are battling a large brush fire in Maury County that is threatening multiple homes.

The Maury County Fire Department says the fire is approximately 7 acres in size on Brown Workman Lane.

One home and a vehicle caught fire, but crews have extinguished both fires, according to the department.

Mount Pleasant Fire Department and Summertown Fire Department are responding to assist through mutual aid.

The department says this is the second brush fire Friday involving threatened structures and is urging people to refrain from burning.

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