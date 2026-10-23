Brush fire that threatened multiple homes in Maury Co. now under control

MAURY CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): The Maury County Fire Department says the brush fire is now under control.
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Fire crews are battling a large brush fire in Maury County that is threatening multiple homes.
The Maury County Fire Department says the fire is approximately 7 acres in size on Brown Workman Lane.
One home and a vehicle caught fire, but crews have extinguished both fires, according to the department.
Mount Pleasant Fire Department and Summertown Fire Department are responding to assist through mutual aid.
The department says this is the second brush fire Friday involving threatened structures and is urging people to refrain from burning.
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September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”
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