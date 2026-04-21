Escapee from jail in Maury County back in custody Tuesday morning

MAURY CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — An escapee from the jail in Maury County is back in custody.
Howard Burkeen was captured this morning about 24-hours after he took off in handcuffs. He was found not far from the jail in some woods in Columbia.
A citizen spotted him, called it in and a quick response by deputies.
No word yet on the nature of the inmates crimes or how he managed to escape.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com.
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It's has been a dry spring for us. Nashville is over 6 inches below normal for rainfall for the year with Clarksville over a 9 inches deficit. Kim Rafferty went to a nursery to get a couple of tips that may be useful for you.
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