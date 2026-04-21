Escapee from jail in Maury County back in custody Tuesday morning

MAURY CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — An escapee from the jail in Maury County is back in custody.

Howard Burkeen was captured this morning about 24-hours after he took off in handcuffs. He was found not far from the jail in some woods in Columbia.

A citizen spotted him, called it in and a quick response by deputies.

No word yet on the nature of the inmates crimes or how he managed to escape.

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