Maury County: I-65 southbound closed after commercial vehicle crash

Posted

I-65 southbound is shut down in Maury County just south of Exit 46 at State Route 99 (Bear Creek Pike) due to a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle.

Officials have not released details about injuries or the cause of the crash at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

