Maury County Saturn Parkway ramps closing June 4-7

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers in Maury County should expect overnight and weekend ramp closures on State Route 396 as crews complete concrete repair work.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the eastbound and westbound off-ramps from State Route 396 (Saturn Parkway) to Kedron Road will be closed beginning Thursday, June 4.

The first closure will run from 8 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday. The ramps will close again at 8 p.m. Friday for a continuous closure through 5 p.m. Sunday, June 7.

TDOT said the work is weather-dependent.

Suggested detours:

TDOT Eastbound detour.

TDOT Westbound detour.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time, slow down and move over when traveling through work zones. In Tennessee, violating the Move Over Law can carry penalties of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of $500.

Motorists can check the TDOT SmartWay Map for the latest traffic updates or call 511 for travel information.