Maury County schools move forward with Ten Commandments displays under new Tennessee law

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Maury County Public Schools is changing its approach to how students see some of the country's founding documents.

The school board on Tuesday approved a policy allowing schools to display the 10 Commandments and the preambles to the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

A state law passed earlier this year allows these displays, but leaves the decision up to each school district.

While some school board members worried the law could lead to costly legal challenges, others say it's important for students' education.

Rutherford, Wilson and White counties have also moved forward with implementing these displays.