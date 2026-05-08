Maury County tornado siren test set for Monday at 4 p.m.

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Maury County officials will conduct a scheduled test of the outdoor tornado warning siren system on Monday, May 11, at 4 p.m.

Officials said the sirens will activate for a brief period as part of the test. No emergency is taking place, and residents do not need to seek shelter.

The test is designed to ensure the warning system is functioning properly and to help residents stay prepared for severe weather.

The test was originally set for 1 p.m., but was later rescheduled for 4 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to use the test as an opportunity to review their family’s severe weather emergency plan and identify the location of their nearest shelter.