Neighbors unite after storm topples trees, damages homes in Middle Tenn.

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents across Maury County spent Monday clearing debris and repairing damage after a powerful storm swept through the area overnight.

Dozens of trees were uprooted, sheds and barns were damaged, and thousands lost power as strong winds hit the county.

Despite the destruction, officials said no injuries were reported.

At first glance, the Williamsport Landing subdivision may look untouched — but residents said the scene just hours earlier told a different story.

“We look good now,” homeowner George Caldwell said. “All those boards were scattered through this entire backyard.”

Caldwell’s home was among several that sustained damage.

The storm blew out one of his windows, tore down fences, stripped siding from houses, and damaged roofs throughout the neighborhood.

“That’s where it hit right there,” he said, pointing to his home. “Came right through and went right through the house.”

One of Caldwell’s neighbors suffered what may have been the worst damage.

“He had a hole in his roof,” Caldwell said. “He had buckets in there last night trying to keep the water from getting through the whole house.”

By morning, neighbors were out helping one another pick up the debris.

“We’re a young community, but it didn’t take long for us to see what we needed to do and jump in,” Caldwell said. “Nobody’s asking questions, you just do what you’ve got to do to help each other.”

Maury County officials reported that the storm uprooted dozens of trees, brought down power lines, and toppled barns across the county.

Mayor Sheila Butt said about 90 people spent the night in the county’s emergency safe space.

Caldwell admits the storm caught him off guard.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of warning,” he said. “I didn’t see any hail or hear any sirens. The only thing that warned us was our little weather radio going off.”

By Monday afternoon, the temperatures had dropped and it was snowing but Caldwell said the damage will take time to repair.

“This is the real March madness — the weather,” he said. He's grateful no one was injured.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.