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Police in Tennessee arrest previously convicted sex offender using tip from new Taskforce

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee man was arrested after Columbia police received a tip from the Tennessee Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, which they joined in July.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested after police executed a search warrant in relation to alleged sexual exploitation of a minor. The 46-year-old man had been previously convicted of sexual crimes against children and is on the Sex Offender Registry, according to police.

He is charged with Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Investigators say more charges will be forthcoming after they analyze all evidence.

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