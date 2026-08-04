Police in Tennessee arrest previously convicted sex offender using tip from new Taskforce

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee man was arrested after Columbia police received a tip from the Tennessee Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, which they joined in July.
The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested after police executed a search warrant in relation to alleged sexual exploitation of a minor. The 46-year-old man had been previously convicted of sexual crimes against children and is on the Sex Offender Registry, according to police.
He is charged with Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Investigators say more charges will be forthcoming after they analyze all evidence.
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Kelsey Gibbs brings us a powerful story of humanity, compassion, and love in action while showing us the hard and lifesaving work our officers do daily. Nashville is lucky to have people like Lt. Hotz wearing the badge.
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