Singing Barber Noah Peters opens new barbershop on The Square in downtown Columbia, Tenn.

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Noah Peters, known to millions on social media as the Singing Barber, has opened a barbershop on The Square in downtown Columbia.

Peters has built a following of more than 2 million on TikTok and close to a million more on Instagram — all by doing what comes naturally to him: singing while he cuts hair.

Now, he's brought that experience to Columbia, where The Singing Barber Barbershop opened two weeks ago.

"When I started cutting hair, I would just sing to my clients, or they would sing to me because everybody knew I would sing," Peters said.

A typical appointment might start like any other, but customers should be prepared for a live performance.

"The biggest advantage of our barbershop is — everything happens organically," Peters said.

Peters said the reception from the Columbia community has been overwhelming.

"Every day. People, man, are so kind. Listen, every business on the square has come in the last two weeks and brought us a gift. Whether that's flowers or cookies or donuts, I like donuts preferably, but man, people are so sweet," Peters said.

Despite his social media fame, Peters said Columbia is the right fit.

"And what I do is perfect for this area because I'm still the small town barber, but I can still have an easier connection to Nashville," Peters said.

The shop is already hiring barbers — a step Peters had planned to take later, but the early demand has moved up the timeline.

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