Tenn. Hwy. 31 stretch dedicated as Sterling Marlin Highway for NASCAR legend

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of Highway 31 has officially been dedicated as the Sterling Marlin Highway in honor of the Maury County native and NASCAR legend.

Maury County Mayor Sheila Butt announced the dedication Thursday, saying Marlin grew up near the stretch of highway that now bears his name and has remained connected to his local roots throughout his racing career.

Marlin attended Spring Hill High School before following his father, NASCAR driver Coo Coo Marlin, into racing. He later won back-to-back Daytona 500 races in 1994 and 1995, becoming only the third driver in Cup Series history to do so.

Marlin also won three straight track championships at Nashville Raceway and was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

Butt called the highway designation a lasting tribute to Marlin’s accomplishments and the legacy he has built on and off the racetrack.

“Thank you for representing Maury County with humility, integrity, and excellence throughout your remarkable career,” Butt wrote. “We are proud to celebrate one of our own.”