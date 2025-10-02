19-year-old arrested after deadly shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 19-year-old has been charged with criminal homicide after a deadly shooting in Clarksville on Wednesday night in the 500 block of Franklin Street.

Clarksville police say Jeremiah Sanders, 19, has been charged with criminal homicide after 22-year-old Jayden Ruggles was shot and later pronounced dead shortly after he was brought to Tennova Healthcare for treatment.

Police say the shooting on Franklin Street and another recent homicide on Ringgold Road were both linked to relationship-related conflicts and were isolated incidents.

No additional details about Wednesday's shooting have been released.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.