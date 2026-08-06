Advocates push for middle school students to get more recess time

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The advocacy group Say Yes to Recess has expanded its push for student recess beyond elementary schools, saying they have secured more daily recess at all Clarksville-Montgomery County middle schools as students returned to class Wednesday, August 5.

Representatives from the group say the county agreed to give middle schoolers 18 to 20 minutes of recess each day after meeting with the group in the spring.

Say Yes to Recess previously led the effort to pass Tennessee's 40-minute elementary recess law. The group has already begun conversations at the state level about passing a recess mandate for middle schools.

"You don't outgrow recess. Maybe middle schoolers aren't swinging on monkey bars as much...however it just looks different. What we found is because middle schoolers don't have a designated space like a playground like the elementary schools, you need equipment and some are lacking in equipment," Rachel Bush of Say Yes to Recess said.

The group says middle school recess may look different from elementary recess, with activities like walking, throwing a football, hula hoop, or jump rope rather than traditional playground equipment.

"It's not a luxury. We as adults get breaks...it's just as important as everything else. It's just a different kind of learning," Bush said.

To address equipment gaps at the middle school level, Say Yes to Recess is pursuing grants and donations for recess equipment specifically designed for older students. The group has a donation list and is asking the community to contribute supplies to middle schools. Last year, the group secured funding through several donors to deliver recess equipment boxes to multiple elementary schools through a company called Activate. Donors were able to designate which school received the equipment.

The group is also continuing to pursue equipment donations for elementary schools.

Advocates plan to continue pushing for a statewide middle school recess mandate while working locally to secure equipment donations for schools that need them. Bush encouraged community members to contact their state representatives about middle school recess.

Do you believe every child deserves a break? So does Say Yes to Recess. Watch our full report to see how Clarksville is leading the way on student recess, and tell us what you think. Reach out to Eric Pointer directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

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