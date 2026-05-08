Ajax Turner 50+ Center takeover controversy continues as community, council members seeks answers

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville residents are again filling City Council chambers to demand answers about the impending takeover of the Ajax Turner 50+ Center.

Mayor Joe Pitts moved to end the nonprofit's lease of the city-owned building, but has not offered a clear public explanation for the decision. There's been no meeting with the members yet, as promised.

Members of the center say they built up its pool hall through fundraising and their own money.

"It costs somewhere between $900 and $1000 per table in that room. We've got about 8 now," Gilbert Pulley said.

Members are now going to the City Council with stories about the community impact while pushing to reverse the mayor's decision. Even W.L. Burnett, a former councilperson who served two decades, signed up to advocate.

"I'm here begging for time. Everybody I talk to at the center don't know what's going on," Burnett said. "We know it's going to be put under the recreation department, but nobody knows why," Burnett said.

I have been following this story closely, conducting interviews — including with Mayor Pitts — and filing public records requests.

A March safety audit I helped bring to light cited potential OSHA violations. Members say they don't know what to make of the findings because the city won't explain them.

"There's been a long list of violations given to NewsChannel 5," Pulley said.

The mayor's office has also declined to speak with me about the violations.

"Mayor Pitts used the power of his office to do this. He didn't seek approval from any public body or the city council, and I don't think you all even knew about it at our last council meeting — you were all surprised this was happening," Jill Crow said.

City Councilman Tim Chandler proposed an open discussion about the transition, but the measure fell 1 vote short of the three-fourths majority required after attendees said Chandler left before the vote.