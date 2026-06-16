Ascension Saint Thomas is breaking ground on a new $150M hospital campus in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ascension Saint Thomas is breaking ground today on a new hospital campus in Clarksville, bringing nearly $150 million in healthcare investment to one of the fastest growing areas in the state.

The facility will sit on 96 acres near the intersection of Highway 76 and Interstate 24 in Montgomery County.

The hospital will open with 44 inpatient beds and offer emergency care, inpatient surgery, cardiology, and maternity services. The project will also include a Montgomery County EMS station and unite several medical partners.

The development is expected to create about 250 jobs and expand emergency care access in the area.

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