Austin Peay father and son share broadcast booth during homecoming game in a dream come true

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For 16 years, Brian Rives has been the voice of Austin Peay State University football. But during this year's homecoming game, the broadcast booth felt a little more personal.

Knox Rives, a soon-to-be Austin Peay graduate, joined his father on the call for a moment the two said they had been talking about since Knox was in middle school.

"I've done some stuff with women's basketball, I've done student radio for football," Knox said.

But sitting alongside his father for a live game broadcast as his color commentator was something different entirely.

"I think this is something we talked about probably since I was in middle school, maybe?" Knox said. "I've done a lot in sports. I've done stats to photos to whatever, and I think, at the end of the day, one of my biggest goals was always to do a game with my dad."

For Brian, the moment carried the weight of roots that run deep in Clarksville.

"I was born and raised in Clarksville, I'm an Austin Peay graduate, I'm a proud Governor, this is where I'm supposed to be," Brian said.

The two share more than a last name and a love of broadcasting. Come December, they will also share an alma mater when Knox graduates from Austin Peay.

For Brian, having his son step into the booth represents something that will outlast his own career.

"Now, with Knox coming up, and his ability to continue doing that for the Austin Peay fanbase or maybe a future fanbase for whoever he works for, that allows me to leave a little bit of a legacy behind, through him," Brian said.

Knox called the experience a milestone he will never forget.

"This is a dream come true. This is something we always talked about," Knox said.

But when the microphones went live, both knew it was time to get to work.

"It's going to be a cool moment, but as soon as we hit air, it's time to go," Knox said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.