Bullet and stab-protective body armor for K-9 gifted to sheriff's office in Tenn.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — K-9 Deebo with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has received a bullet and stab-protective vest thanks to a donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc..

The vest was sponsored by Lisa Gurski of Springfield, Illinois, and is embroidered with the message: "In honor of beloved K9 Roam — Brave Warrior Spirit."

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity founded in 2009. The organization's mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement and service K-9s across the United States.

The custom-fitted body armor is made in the U.S. and certified by the National Institute of Justice. Since its founding, the organization has provided more than 6,500 vests valued at approximately $6.9 million to K-9s in all 50 states through private and corporate donations.

The program is available to U.S. law enforcement and related agency dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible.

According to the organization, there are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s nationwide.

Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible donations of any amount. A donation of $1,050 sponsors one vest, which has an estimated value of $1,800, weighs about 4 to 5 pounds and includes a five-year warranty.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call (508) 824-6978 or visit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.