Clarksville considers overhauling downtown parking system, but a local business owner urges caution

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A debate is brewing in downtown Clarksville over who should control parking enforcement — and whether now is the right time to make a change.

Clarksville City Council is scheduled to consider a parking overhaul ordinance this month that would dissolve the city's Parking Commission and transfer enforcement authority to the Clarksville Police Department. If passed, the ordinance would take effect July 1st.

The Proposal

Ward 11 Councilman Joe Shakeenab is pushing the proposal, arguing the current system lacks the legal teeth to compel drivers to pay their tickets. "If parkers decide to pay, then they pay. If parkers do not feel like they have to pay, then there is no stick," Shakeenab told NewsChannel 5 in an interview.

Under the proposed ordinance, unpaid parking tickets would carry real consequences. Violators would face a $40 fine plus court costs, with a $25 late fee added after 31 days. Those who fail to pay would be taken to city court.

The ordinance would formally dissolve the Parking Commission and transfer all parking oversight to the Clarksville Police Department. CPD would gain authority to issue citations, tow vehicles, install and manage parking meters and pay stations, and enforce parking rules across downtown and all city-owned parking facilities. The city's Finance Committee would set parking rates.

The proposal also expands parking rules beyond downtown. It would prohibit overnight street parking of large commercial vehicles, buses, trailers, boats, RVs, and inoperable cars in residential areas, with limited exceptions.

Shakeenab also says another reason to consider dissolving the Parking Commission — a board he currently sits on — is the debt tied to a recently built parking garage. He argues that financial burden is too large for the commission to carry and should fall under City Council's responsibility instead.

"That's why it is the right time, because this deal involves money, it involves debt and who's going to be accountable for it?" Shakeenab said.

Deep concerns

Jeff Robinson, owner of the Blackhorse Pub and Brewery, has operated his business in downtown Clarksville for more than 30 years. He agrees the current system is broken. "It has been miserably managed," Robinson said.

Robinson argues Clarksville has made parking too complicated downtown, and it's hindered the area's potential to grow. "Parking is the lifeblood of all these little businesses downtown," Robinson said. "It can basically be the death knell of small businesses."

But Robinson has serious reservations about the proposal. For instance, he claims Shakeenab's proposal doesn't outline who handles maintenance costs for parking enforcement.

He also has reservations about the timing of the consideration. Current Mayor Joe Pitts is not seeking re-election, meaning the city will have new leadership in 2027. The new mayor could want to go into a completely different direction. "Change does need to happen. I just think it needs to be a little more thoughtful in the process of it," Robinson said.

Robinson believes whomever the next Mayor is, they should take the lead on any overhaul and work directly with downtown businesses to craft a solution. "We just need a coherent strategy that kind of puts it all together and makes it easy for the customer to pull in — do their business — and leave," Robinson said.

Downtown Clarksville currently offers 2-hour free parking during the day, but drivers must register their visit through a mobile app. Robinson says the app requirement can confuse customers and discourage them from using the free parking. Robinson also takes issue with the fact the city only enforces paid parking near Franklin Street and Public Square. Other areas of Downtown Clarksville have free parking.

Shakeenab says waiting for a new mayor is not an acceptable answer. "I don't want to kick a problem down the road," Shakeenab said. "If you know there's a problem but you're just going to be silent about this problem for another six-seven months, then you fail in your duties."

We'll keep you posted on what Clarksville City Council decides.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.