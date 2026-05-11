Clarksville mayor proposes property tax hike and school funding cut to address budget shortfall

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts says the city is facing its most difficult budget in his 8 years in office — and he's proposing two controversial moves to address a growing revenue gap.

The first is a 31-cent property tax increase. "Believe me, we would not have asked for property tax increase if we didn't desperately need it," Pitts said.

The second proposal targets school funding. For more than 45 years, the city has provided supplemental funding to the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System beyond what state law requires. Under Pitts' proposal, the city would fund only the minimum amount mandated by the state. "For 45+ years we've given the school system a little extra," Pitts said. "It's painful, I wish we didn't have to but that tells you exactly what we are as a city government."

Pitts says the city simply cannot sustain its current trajectory without additional revenue. "We have to build roads, improve infrastructure. We've got to pay our people more. As we grow, quality of life is important, parks, public safety has to be improved," Pitts said. "We've got to have more revenue. We just can't continue to function as a city government on just getting by. That's not good enough."

Clarksville City Council has to pass the Mayor's proposed budget, and can make their own changes. That process is expected to wrap up in June.

School board raises alarm

Chris Lanier, chair of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Board of Education, says the funding cut would leave the district $3.5 million short in the next school year — and the district's budget is already approved. "For them to do that right now, it's a little bit troubling," Lanier said.

If the city moves forward with the reduction, either Montgomery County would need to make up the difference, or the district would face difficult cuts. "It's going to be tough. It's going to be tough to try to figure out where we're going to cut," Lanier said.

Lanier pointed out that the district is currently building a new school in north Clarksville, Freedom Elementary School, that is slated to open this August. "Somebody says, well you’re asking for more positions and more salaries. Well yes, we are because we have to open a new building. It takes teachers and administrators and everyone else to run that building," Lanier explained.

Lanier argues that investing in schools is investing in the community's future. "Everyone always talks about supporting the future. Well the future is our students," Lanier said.

Dispute over notice

Lanier says the school system was blindsided by the proposal. Pitts disputes that, saying he informed Montgomery County government in March that the city was considering the move. He also says he told CMCSS Director of Schools Jean Luna-Vedder about three weeks ago.

Pitts expressed frustration that concerned parties have not contacted him directly. "If there's a particular issue, instead of it playing out in the media or on social media, my phone works too. You could call or email me and say, let's talk," Pitts said.

When asked whether he has concerns about the impact on the school district, Pitts acknowledged the stakes. "Well certainly I have concerns. If they took 3 million from the city, yea it's a great concern," Pitts said.

Legal review underway

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden declined to comment, saying legal counsel is reviewing the situation.

CMCSS also declined to comment. The district says Montgomery County Government is currently reviewing sales tax agreements from several decades ago, and while that process plays out, the district has nothing to add.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.