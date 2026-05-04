Clarksville mayor's proposed senior center budget with $1.8M for renovation & other expenses raises questions

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city of Clarksville's proposed budget offers the clearest picture yet of what could come next for the Ajax Turner Senior Center and the nonprofit running it. However, the plan raises more questions than answers.

Mayor Joe Pitts shared the proposed budget with the City Council on May 1. Under the proposal, the senior center would operate under the Department of Parks and Recreation rather than as a separate nonprofit.

That prospect has concerned some people at the senior center, who say getting the government involved in the programming would slow down major decision-making.

The budget includes $498,326 for full-time salaries tied to the senior center. Two additional line items stood out. The budget includes $178,500 for public relations tied specifically to the senior center. It also includes a $1.8 million project to renovate the adult day care area, with the planned start date not until July 2028.

The city has already set aside $989,000 for that project, even though Rita Allsop, executive director of the AJax Turner Senior Center, said the mayor's office told her there was no money available for major projects.

Because of the discrepancy, I asked the mayor's office some questions. I have not heard back yet.

The nonprofit says the center is working as is, and says this budget raises more questions about why such a significant overhaul is now on the table.

I also asked the mayor's office for a timeline on completing the adult day care project and will update this story when a response is received.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@Newschannel5.com.

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