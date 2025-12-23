Clarksville mourns mom and school crossing guard who was killed in crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The woman killed in a head-on crash on 101st Airborne Division Parkway has been identified as 46-year-old Latrice Dodson, a school crossing guard with the Clarksville Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday between Peachers Mill Road and the West Fork Bridge when a westbound vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an eastbound car head-on. Dodson, a front-seat passenger in the eastbound vehicle, died at the scene.

Dodson had been working as a crossing guard with the Clarksville Police Department since August 2025, serving students and families at Kenwood Elementary School and Ringgold Elementary School.

Her brother, Tommy Dodson, said he knew his sister was special — but he didn’t realize just how many lives she had touched.

“I didn’t know she had the type of support — friends, family, community, churches, police stations,” he said. “She was everywhere, and she spread her love everywhere she went.”

Friends said Dodson’s personality made her unforgettable. LaTanya Jemison, who had known her since they were teenagers, described her as a constant source of laughter and support.

“She was always funny,” Jemison said. “Always there for you.” Tommy Dodson said she brought joy to the job — sometimes dancing as she worked to brighten students’ mornings.

“You would see her dancing sometimes, dancing out there,” he said.

Police say the driver who crossed into oncoming traffic was treated for minor injuries.

Tommy Dodson said his sister-in-law, Tawne Crawford, and Dodson’s 12-year-old daughter, Ella, were injured in the crash. He said doctors were able to stabilize his niece’s injuries.

“They were able to bring her pelvis back to where it needed to be,” he said. “They put her wrist back in socket and fixed her thumb.”

Jemison said the loss is especially painful because she and her husband had been planning a surprise for Dodson after her car recently broke down.

“We got a tow service that donates cars to families in need, and that was supposed to have been the surprise,” she said, trailing off. As the family grieves during the holiday season, Tommy said the outpouring of community support has given them strength.

“Coming into the holidays is rough,” he said. “But with the love and support of the community that loved my sister and niece, it gave me a lot of hope.”

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FACT Investigator Harrington at 931-648-0656, extension 5227.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Dodson’s funeral expenses and medical costs for her daughter.

